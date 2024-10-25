Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$0.20

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.24 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities downgraded Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.05 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$0.30.

TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$1.06.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

