Berenberg Bank Upgrades Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) to “Strong-Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Oxford Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $26.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $30.55.
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
