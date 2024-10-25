Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

WILYY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Demant A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Demant A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $19.26 on Monday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $27.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38.

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

