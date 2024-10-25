Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
WILYY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Demant A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Demant A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WILYY
Demant A/S Stock Performance
Demant A/S Company Profile
Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Demant A/S
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.