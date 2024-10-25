Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML). In a filing disclosed on October 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ASML stock on October 21st.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASML alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/4/2024.

ASML Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASML opened at $710.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $825.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $910.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $280.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $581.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

Institutional Trading of ASML

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ASML by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,545,000 after buying an additional 170,992 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ASML by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,173,000 after buying an additional 194,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ASML by 4,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after buying an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.