Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Target Price to C$6.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cormark raised Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.48.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$8.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.82.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$146.98 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.1118631 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

