BMO Capital Markets Raises Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$23.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DND. Cormark dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.08.

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.98. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$7.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.48.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of C$120.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 0.1121051 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

