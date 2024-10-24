Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.68.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.57. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $88.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

