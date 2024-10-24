Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lowered by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,384 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.9% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $150.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.44 and its 200-day moving average is $153.45. The company has a market cap of $277.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

