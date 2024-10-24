Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,790 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $277.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.