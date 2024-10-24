TFG Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 60.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Intel by 86.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after buying an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $162,592,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2,681.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,251,000 after buying an additional 4,272,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

