U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.33 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $220.34 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $222.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.99 and its 200-day moving average is $205.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

