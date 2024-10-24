Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 1,971 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 243.2% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $902.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $921.12 and a 200 day moving average of $860.74. The stock has a market cap of $858.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

