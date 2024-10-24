Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 463 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $233.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.58 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.94.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.42.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

