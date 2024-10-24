Altus Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 84,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 55,295 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 139,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 4,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,295,088 shares of company stock worth $955,284,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.51.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
