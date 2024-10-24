Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $902.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $858.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $921.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $860.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

