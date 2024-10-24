Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Shares of LLY opened at $902.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $921.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $860.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

