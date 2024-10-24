Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $571.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

