Chris Bulman Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chris Bulman Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $501.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $569.03 and a 200-day moving average of $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

