Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $279.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.78 and a 200-day moving average of $187.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $282.97.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

