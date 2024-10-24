Bank of America Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $265.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $224.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.42.

Shares of HLT opened at $233.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.94. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $147.58 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

