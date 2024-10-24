Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $488.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $479.75 and a 200 day moving average of $466.12. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

