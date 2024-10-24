iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Reduced by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $378.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $385.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

