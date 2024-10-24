Leo Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 939.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 702,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,347,000 after acquiring an additional 634,888 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 458,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 83,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 13,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $474.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

