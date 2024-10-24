Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,606 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 58,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 5,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $131.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.05.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

