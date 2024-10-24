My Personal CFO LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

My Personal CFO LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.27 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $474.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

