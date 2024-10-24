Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 15,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 723,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,400,000 after buying an additional 31,163 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 45.8% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,295,088 shares of company stock worth $955,284,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Melius Research began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.51.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
