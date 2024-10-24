Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 15,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 723,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,400,000 after buying an additional 31,163 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 45.8% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,295,088 shares of company stock worth $955,284,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

Walmart stock opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $669.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Melius Research began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.