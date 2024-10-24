Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.4% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $902.96 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $921.12 and a 200 day moving average of $860.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $858.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

