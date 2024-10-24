Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 137 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.86 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average is $154.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

