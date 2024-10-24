Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $211,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IVV opened at $580.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.61. The stock has a market cap of $501.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.