iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.6% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $128,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $569.03 and a 200 day moving average of $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.