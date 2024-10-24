iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.6% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $128,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $569.03 and a 200 day moving average of $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.