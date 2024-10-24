Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 1,713 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $569.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

