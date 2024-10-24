Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $4.72 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 678.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $546,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.60 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

