Greenleaf Trust Buys New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 269.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.60 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

