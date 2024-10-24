Leo Wealth LLC Invests $202,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 817,040 shares of company stock worth $19,747,879. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

