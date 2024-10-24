Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Corundum Trust Company INC’s 10th Largest Position

Corundum Trust Company INC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.9% of Corundum Trust Company INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Corundum Trust Company INC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $902.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $921.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $860.74. The company has a market capitalization of $858.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

