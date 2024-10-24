Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,848 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 243.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $902.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.18 billion, a PE ratio of 132.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $921.12 and a 200 day moving average of $860.74.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

