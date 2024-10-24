Chris Bulman Inc Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chris Bulman Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after purchasing an additional 453,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after buying an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,581,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,296,000 after buying an additional 171,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $902.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $921.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $860.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $858.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

