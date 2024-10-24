Searle & CO. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Searle & CO. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $569.03 and its 200 day moving average is $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The company has a market capitalization of $501.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

