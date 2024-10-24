iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $580.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $569.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

