iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.4% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,220 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $580.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $501.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $569.03 and a 200-day moving average of $546.61.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
