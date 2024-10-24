Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Booking by 31.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Booking by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $417,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Booking by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Booking by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,164.11.

Booking Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,313.01 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,395.00. The stock has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,029.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,838.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.05 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

