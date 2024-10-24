Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 62,149 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 33,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $474.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.