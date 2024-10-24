Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.63 and a one year high of $149.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average is $138.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

