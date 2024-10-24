Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 371,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Visa were worth $102,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,685,966,000 after purchasing an additional 788,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after buying an additional 626,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Visa by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after buying an additional 968,008 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,610,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,833,981,000 after acquiring an additional 345,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,783,857,000 after acquiring an additional 312,286 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

