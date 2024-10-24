Lazari Capital Management Inc. Purchases 43 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

