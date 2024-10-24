The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD stock opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

