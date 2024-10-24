The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.