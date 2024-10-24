The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 162.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Travelers Companies by 145.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $257.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.20. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,671.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

