Detalus Advisors LLC Buys 277 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $399.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.92. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

