BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in GE Vernova by 75.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $2,042,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.83.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $279.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $282.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

